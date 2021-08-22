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JD Farag - 2021-08-22: No Jab, No Job - Geen Prik, Geen Baan
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54 views • August 27, 2021
Bible Prophetic Updates
Pastor JD explains why, as Christians, we never have to worry about whether Heavenly Father will provide what we need, despite the fear of losing your livelihood. https://nl.jdfaragministries.com/
Pastor JD legt uit waarom wij ons als christenen nooit zorgen hoeven maken of onze hemelse Vader zal voorzien in datgene wat wij nodig hebben, ondanks de angst om je broodwinning te verliezen. https://nl.jdfaragministries.com/
Pastor JD explains why, as Christians, we never have to worry about whether Heavenly Father will provide what we need, despite the fear of losing your livelihood. https://nl.jdfaragministries.com/
Pastor JD legt uit waarom wij ons als christenen nooit zorgen hoeven maken of onze hemelse Vader zal voorzien in datgene wat wij nodig hebben, ondanks de angst om je broodwinning te verliezen. https://nl.jdfaragministries.com/
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