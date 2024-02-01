Maverick News: Justin Mohn Murder Case | Texas Border Conovy | Zuckerberg Social Media Hearings

Maverick News Top Stories: SPECIAL REPORT

* Justin Mohn - Maverick News INVESTIGATES. Inside the Mind of Justin Mohn - Accused of killing his father by decapitation. We look at the art, the music, the politics, the books and the life of Justin Mohn. What motivated him? Where did he come from. What was his fascination with drugs? How was his mind shaped?

Plus tonight's top news stories with veteran journalist Rick Walker.

