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How the Rockefeller's Trumped the World - The Ultimate Economic War on Humanity
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57 views • June 05, 2020
This is an article for your review and in the middle is a video interview - PLEASE WATCH TO THE END!
With the COVID 19 virus threat on the world, the important thing to watch out for are the implications – economic, financial, and geopolitically, that the Rockefeller Group has planned for humanity. They already control most of the governments in the world; it’s the people that they couldn’t control. This virus threat is the perfect vehicle to increase New York’s control over people. It’s an “economic war” on humanity, with increasing social controls over people, so that they can be “herded” into the direction so desired by the Rockefeller family obsession over controlling people – through “population control”.
https://behind-the-news.com/how-the-rockefellers-trumped-the-world/
With the COVID 19 virus threat on the world, the important thing to watch out for are the implications – economic, financial, and geopolitically, that the Rockefeller Group has planned for humanity. They already control most of the governments in the world; it’s the people that they couldn’t control. This virus threat is the perfect vehicle to increase New York’s control over people. It’s an “economic war” on humanity, with increasing social controls over people, so that they can be “herded” into the direction so desired by the Rockefeller family obsession over controlling people – through “population control”.
https://behind-the-news.com/how-the-rockefellers-trumped-the-world/
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