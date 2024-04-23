Create New Account
Boston's VACCINE MANDATES destroy famed hockey announcer's career!
The Prisoner
There's plenty of blame to go around here. As I watched these news stories I couldn't help but wonder how many of those jabbed Boston fans are injured or dead.

This story is courtesy of Dan at Remarque88/Crownuts. He was kind enough to do all the research and basically handed me all the information and links. Thanks Dan!

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/

Sources

Jack Edwards story

https://www.boston.com/sports/boston-bruins/2024/02/22/nesns-jack-edwards-speech-issues-fine-medically-bruins/

His announcing three years ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNjKfRzNtQU

His announcing lately

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eB4sbXISy_M

Medical articles

https://www.medpagetoday.com/neurology/longcovid/103708

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9959958/

Retirement interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JKRfmhpRpY

Boston- proof of vaccination stories

https://www.nbcboston.com/news/coronavirus/as-bruins-return-to-ice-td-gardens-new-vaccine-policy-is-now-in-effect/2505542/

https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=Pf8WLgjRJXs

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


Keywords
injurybostoncovid vaccinejack edwards

