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Tuesday March 23rd 2021 A to Z NutriMeds Details Protocols Uses Vaccine Rescue First Line Defense Josh Bernstein Audit Writ Quo Warranto Trump Return 2021 Danger Vaccination Recent COVID19 Strains
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30 views • March 24, 2021
Tuesday March 23rd 2021 A to Z NutriMeds Details Protocols Uses Vaccine Rescue First Line Defense Josh Bernstein Audit Writ Quo Warranto Trump Return 2021 Danger Vaccination Recent COVID19 Strains
Hour One Jonathan Colleague Dr Bill Deagle MD A to Z NutriMeds and Technologies Review Vaccine Rescue and First Line of Defense Kit
Hour Two Josh Bernstein, John W Spring, Coming Arizona Audit, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Geogia AUdits, Constitutional Crisis, Latest on Tucker Carlson Disinfo re Too Early Vaccination within 180 days causing damage, illness and death, Solution NutriMeds Rescue Protocols
Hour Three Dr Sherry Tennypenny on Alex Jones, Clarificaiton of J and Johnson Vaccine Double Straneded DNA NOT Spike Protein, Permanent Increased Cytokine Inflammation and Suppresion of Viral Killing TH2 Macrophages, Disinfo of New Lethal Viral Strains or Post Vaccine Deaths as 20 nations stopped Astra Zenica Vaccines and Other Suits to STOP Vaccines will follow
Hour One Jonathan Colleague Dr Bill Deagle MD A to Z NutriMeds and Technologies Review Vaccine Rescue and First Line of Defense Kit
Hour Two Josh Bernstein, John W Spring, Coming Arizona Audit, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Geogia AUdits, Constitutional Crisis, Latest on Tucker Carlson Disinfo re Too Early Vaccination within 180 days causing damage, illness and death, Solution NutriMeds Rescue Protocols
Hour Three Dr Sherry Tennypenny on Alex Jones, Clarificaiton of J and Johnson Vaccine Double Straneded DNA NOT Spike Protein, Permanent Increased Cytokine Inflammation and Suppresion of Viral Killing TH2 Macrophages, Disinfo of New Lethal Viral Strains or Post Vaccine Deaths as 20 nations stopped Astra Zenica Vaccines and Other Suits to STOP Vaccines will follow
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