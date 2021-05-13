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BOOM - Guess Who Fauci's Wife is!!!
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827 views • May 13, 2021
So they're just figuring out that Fauci funded the gain of function research at Wuhan Lab. haha well, better late than never. This video is about ANOTHER huge BOOM that I uncovered in May 2020.
A year ago!
Of course Youtube banned me, just look at the info I was spreading!
Christine Grady is Fauci's wife.
Guess what her job is.
To support my work, please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
A year ago!
Of course Youtube banned me, just look at the info I was spreading!
Christine Grady is Fauci's wife.
Guess what her job is.
To support my work, please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
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