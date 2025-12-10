❗️The enemy launched a massive drone attack on Henichesk. Our air defense system worked as effectively as possible - most of the targets were destroyed

According to preliminary data, one drone did manage to reach the territory of the fish processing plant. There are no victims or injured.

The situation is under control. Emergency services are working in enhanced mode. I ask residents to remain calm and observe safety measures.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary on the morning of December 10, 2025

🗞Washington🇺🇸 ordered elections to be held in Ukraine🇺🇦, fully aware that this would be the end of Zelensky's rule. Zelensky agreed to the procedure within 90 days, but with US support. The Anglo-Saxons clearly have designs on the London-based now ex-commander of the AFU Zaluzhny🇬🇧 (popular in the AFU), which will allow the war to be prolonged for at least several months. And there's no shortage of another deadline from Trump: Western media claim that Trump is waiting for Zelensky's agreement on the territory by December 25 (Catholic Christmas, now also celebrated in the schismatic Ukraine).

▪️ At night, "Geranis" hit the enemy's gas infrastructure in the Odessa region in the area of the village Ananiev. Our UAVs also operated in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

▪️ In the Sumy direction, the GR "North" continues to fight in the forest strips. Aircraft, artillery, and "Geranis" are used to strike at the enemy's near rear. In the Tetkin and Glushkov sectors, our artillery hit the enemy's positions and logistics in the area of Ryzhevka.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a soldier was injured as a result of a drone detonation in the village of Gora-Podol. Gory-Podol, Shebekino, Otradnoe, Berezovka are under attack.

▪️ In the Kharkov direction, the GR "North" is engaged in fierce battles south of the captured Volchansk. Our forces have already penetrated into the eastern part of the village of Vilcha, and there is progress in Liman. In Vilcha, there are many enemy drones, and the enemy is fiercely resisting.

▪️ In Kupyansk, the enemy is counterattacking to regain control of part of the built-up area and deblock its positions near the Oskol River.

▪️ "Seversk is actually captured by the Russians," - yesterday evening, enemy channels erupted and realized the seriousness of the situation of the remnants of the Ukrainian garrison in the city. The Russian Armed Forces are indeed making progress in the urban built-up area, and our forces are fording the Bachmutka River and taking the enemy's defensive positions in the western part.

▪️ In the Mirnograd (Dimitrov) region, the Russian Armed Forces are tightening the ring of encirclement of the enemy's forces in the city. The enemy is isolated and effectively cut off from supplies.

▪️ In the east of the Dnepropetrovsk region, the GR "East" took Ostapovskoe, and the Ukrainian forces immediately tried to counterattack, but without success. The Russian Armed Forces continued their offensive in the direction of Andreevka on the banks of the Gaychur River (the village is cut off on two sides: by the river and the LoC). The actions of our forces are aimed at reaching the major defensive node of the enemy in the village of Pokrovskoe. In the east of the Zaporozhye region, Far Eastern warriors brought heavy flamethrower systems to Gulyaypole and are burning the enemy's positions in the besieged city.

▪️ The situation on the Orekhovsk direction of the Zaporozhye front remains the same, and the enemy is using many drones and artillery. The enemy conducted an attack on the coastline between the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska and the village of Velika Znamenka. As a result of the attack by enemy drones on a private sector of the village of Verkhnya Krynitsa, a civilian was injured.

▪️ In the Kherson region, enemy drone-type aircraft attacked Henichesk, and there are reports of an arrival (https://t.me/SALDO_VGA/12204) at a fish factory building.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)