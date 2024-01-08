Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Another Demolition of Residential areas in the Gaza Strip - Evil Deeds by IDF Soldiers - Part 1
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
989 Subscribers
135 views
Published Yesterday

Another demolition of residential areas in the Gaza Strip and the reaction of IDF soldiers to it is widely spread across international social networks

Meanwhile, Reuters confirms the figures from the local Ministry of Health - since October 7, 22,835 Palestinians have been killed and 58,416 injured in the Gaza Strip.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket