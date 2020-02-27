© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IN GOOD FAITH
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • February 27, 2020
WE PAID THEM IN GOOD FAITH BUT...
We didn't expect to be poisoned. The movie "2057" (https://inventionschool.tech/2057-the-future-our-body/) does not prepare us for the role that psy-ops play in the engineering of mind, body, spirit, and planet into accepting as inevitable war, inequality, corruption, transhumanism, and enslavement that we see playing out today.
We didn't expect to be poisoned. The movie "2057" (https://inventionschool.tech/2057-the-future-our-body/) does not prepare us for the role that psy-ops play in the engineering of mind, body, spirit, and planet into accepting as inevitable war, inequality, corruption, transhumanism, and enslavement that we see playing out today.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.