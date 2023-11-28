Iran adds sophisticated warship to Navy fleet

The Iranian military added the Deylaman destroyer Mowj-class to northern fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy in the Caspian Sea during a ceremony in the port city of Bandar Anzali. The newest and most advanced warship Deylaman from the Jamaran destroyer version, this was built to have many advantages with upgraded equipment such as radar systems and weapons.
