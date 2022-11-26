'No wonder they hate him': Elon Musk creating 'even playing field' on Twitter

The Europeans appear to be looking at data protection and speech regulation rules to try and potentially cripple Elon-owned Twitter, Sky News host James Morrow says. "And here's why," Mr Morrow said. "Musk tweeted this week about the manipulation of political views he has discovered at his new company." "It has been really bad. Far-left San Francisco/Berkeley views have been propagated to the world via Twitter," Musk said in a tweet. "I'm sure this comes as no surprise to anyone watching closely. Twitter is moving rapidly to establish an even playing field. No more thumb on the scale!"

