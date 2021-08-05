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Victorious - Another Brick (2021)
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91 views • August 05, 2021
Brighton's Victorious perform their unique version of Another Brick with updated lyrics!
This video edited by Paul Terry with footage by Dan B, myself (B of bethefree channel) + S Bardhi
Paul Terry's channel https://www.youtube.com/paulgterry
S Bardhi's https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcjGAbvKyeGXsWPc798HHw
Victorious is a new band from Brighton standing for Liberty and Freedom.
Victorious can also be found here:
https://t.me/victoriousbrighton
https://www.bitchute.com/victorious
Audio version of this song available on soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/paulterry/another-brick-brighton-2021/s-yKLA6IuA0my
This video edited by Paul Terry with footage by Dan B, myself (B of bethefree channel) + S Bardhi
Paul Terry's channel https://www.youtube.com/paulgterry
S Bardhi's https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcjGAbvKyeGXsWPc798HHw
Victorious is a new band from Brighton standing for Liberty and Freedom.
Victorious can also be found here:
https://t.me/victoriousbrighton
https://www.bitchute.com/victorious
Audio version of this song available on soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/paulterry/another-brick-brighton-2021/s-yKLA6IuA0my
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