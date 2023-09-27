Create New Account
Communism will never destroy the Catholic Church. Here's why
Rick Langley
Throughout history, communists have relentlessly attempted to dismantle the Catholic Church. However, the Catholic Church, despite enduring violence, forced lockdowns, media manipulation, and misinformation campaigns, has stood resolute for over 2,000 years. It has given rise to remarkable martyrs—individuals who sacrificed their lives for the truth about the Catholic Church.

For more on this, watch the full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/communism-will-never-destroy-the-catholic-church-heres-why/?utm_source=banned


