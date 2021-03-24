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EP 2383-9AM Wisconsin Assembly Authorizes Investigation of 2020 Presidential Election
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin state assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to authorize an investigation into the 2020 presidential election. The resolution passed on a 58-35 party-line vote. The committee will now have subpoena power to compel testimony and gather documents. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17274
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