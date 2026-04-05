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"Stop Spinal Stenosis Back Pain Forever: Dr. Joel Wallach's Essential Nutrients Protocol"
Get Youngevity products now: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
Call to order: (800) 212-2613
Stop Spinal Stenosis Back Pain Forever: Dr. Joel Wallach's Essential Nutrients Protocol
Struggling with spinal stenosis, spinal curvature, back pain, or a curved spine? Dr. Joel Wallach reveals why spinal stenosis is often just osteoporosis of the spine and shares his powerful natural protocol to help stop the pain and support real healing — without surgery.In this call, Dr. Wallach addresses a listener dealing with spinal curvature, arthritis, and osteoporosis. He explains the root causes and gives specific recommendations including:The right mineral-rich nutrition to rebuild bone and joint health
Why calcium deficiency plays a major role
Key Youngevity supplements like the Healthy Bone & Joint Pack, extra Gluco Gel, Osteo FX, and more https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-bone-and-joint-pak-2-0.html
Important dietary changes (gluten-free, avoid bad oils and burnt fats)
Safe use of inversion tables for decompression
Dr. Wallach’s approach focuses on addressing the nutritional deficiencies that doctors often overlook. Get Dr. Wallach’s recommended Youngevity products here:
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/ Call to order or speak with an associate: (800) 212-2613
If you're tired of living with chronic back pain, spinal stenosis symptoms, or worsening spinal curvature, this video could be the game-changer you've been looking for. Watch until the end for the full protocol!
0:00- Intro: Stop Spinal Stenosis & Spinal Curvature Naturally
0:32- Caller Sharon's Story: Spinal Curvature, Dowager's Hump, Scoliosis & Osteoporosis
1:12- Health Assessment (Age, Weight, Height & Symptoms)
1:53- Dr. Wallach's Root Cause Explanation
2:10- Diet Changes: Gluten-Free & Avoid Bad Oils/Burnt Fats
2:25- Recommended Youngevity Protocol & Supplements
2:45- Inversion Table Tips for Spinal Curvature
3:15- Youngevity Fit Shake for Bone, Muscle & Joint Support
3:45- Final Advice & How to Order