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40,000 pounds of human flesh, is legally allowed to be sold in the processed meats plants across the US, for every million pounds sold, according to McDonald's, they can sell 40,000 pounds worth of children's meat, every hour. Use your own discretion. Question everything "Rabbi Abraham Finklestien" says jews kidnap or buy gentile children drain their blood for ritual matzo and dump meat at McDonald's meat processing plants.