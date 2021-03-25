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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0007 - Paula Castle - Interview w/Paula's daughter in law
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0 view • March 25, 2021
Paula was walking near her home, when the pair, who had multiple prior convictions for violent offenses against the elderly and disabled, pushed her to the ground and stole her purse. They then used the cash to buy takeaway pizza, and her bank cards to top up their mobile phones and buy a pair of Nike trainers. Paula suffered a serious head injury and died the next day in the hospital.
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