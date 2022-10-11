Create New Account
Can We Hear From God Audibly?
Can we heard from God audibly? There are a lot of preachers out there who claim that THEY can... but how honest are they about that? Regardless of whether or not you can hear from God in the same way you speak to your dad over the phone, the message we preach must hold up against one, simple test. Take the next 60 seconds to find out what that is.

godjesus christjesuschristianchristianityprayerfaithbelieve in godfaith in godpray to god

