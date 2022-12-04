Ron DeSantis Blasts Apple's Staggering Hypocrisy | Clay Travis & Buck Sexton

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton dissect the staggering hypocrisy of major conglomerates like Apple. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pointed out how Apple is willing to block AirDrop from Chinese protesters and is threatening to drop Elon Musk's Twitter from its App Store. It seems like the American company is more of a threat to freedom than even Chinese companies like TikTok.

