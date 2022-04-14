© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Baby Food Being Rationed In America Thanks To Bidenflation
Follow
4
Share
Report
395 views • April 14, 2022
The situation under Biden has gotten so bad, now Press Secretary Jen Psaki is going with a doom and gloom narrative, saying inflation is going to only get worse, but of course blaming Putin. The latest inflation and consumer price index number are staggering, as baby formula is now being rationed at major stores. Ali Alexander joins to discuss the latest in the political persecution of Trump supporters. Diego Rodriguez's grandson was kidnapped by law enforcement, he joins the War Room to discuss the heart wrenching story of how he watched his daughters get assaulted and grandson get kidnapped right in front of his eyes. Owen Shroyer covered the latest disgusting and demented ideologies liberal teachers are showing to children.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.