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Vaccines Make People Sick! The PROOF Is In The Numbers!
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623 views • September 30, 2021
The vaccines are making people sick! It's the vaccinated that are filling the hospitals. I'm still NOT about division. Even though they're shedding on us, and getting us sick, I'm still trying to have empathy and show compassion. I'm still trying to wake them up.
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech
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