Fremont Protest Liars Are Set to Cruise to Victory in the Nebraska Primaries on May 12, 2026

Nebraska’s May 12, 2026 primary election is shaping up as a major test for voters frustrated with the state’s political establishment. Several high-profile incumbents who issued coordinated statements on the January 29 Fremont High School anti-ICE protest are heavily favored or running unopposed, including Rep. Mike Flood in District 1. This article breaks down the primary landscape, the politicians involved, and what their responses to the Fremont incident reveal about accountability, coordination, and voter choice in Nebraska. Get the full picture on who is on the ballot and why many races lack real competition.





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Read the article at the Nebraska Journal Heald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/fremont-protest-liars-are-set-to

More Nebraska Journal Herald news https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyklROv7N8w&list=PLmM7i2hT6hIKxMCuouLPqgFMEmbtWyzxd&index=50





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