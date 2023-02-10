PFIZER FOUND GUILTY! - UK REGULATOR CALLS OUT PFIZER! - WILL THERE EVER BE REAL JUSTICE? (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Pfizer being found guilty by UK regulators of falsifying data by making incorrect claims to sell their products.
Not only were these products "sold," but they were forced on millions of people, leading to millions of people dying. The damage is not at this time calculable.
Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla made public claims on television that Pfizer's injections were safe for children and effective. He went as far as to say there were "no doubts" before any approval. Now, thanks to a lawsuit filed in 2021, Pfizer is now facing the music. While Pfizer has attempted to appeal the three violations of the British Pharmaceuticals Code of Practice, all appeals have been unsuccessful.
The question now is, will there ever be REAL justice? There was a 163% increase in death year over year as of the summer of 2022 according to Lincoln National, one of the top insurance companies in the United States. What is that number at today? What about the massive number of children collapsing "suddenly" and dying?
In Taiwan, a study showed that 29% of children injected had some form of heart related condition. That is of course not including cancers, neurological disorders, auto-immune disorders.
A clinic in Cleveland that qualifies as a large case study due to their sheer size has openly acknowledged that the injections are killing people and erasing their immune systems as well as the fact that it gets worse and worse with each shot.
Again, where is the justice? This was a global attack on humanity with the help of big pharma and government. Why not find Pfizer guilty of the obvious? Mass murder.
