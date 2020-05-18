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Video censurado de Rafael Palacios sobre el covid19, pandemia, oms, nom
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25 views • May 18, 2020
En vista de la censura de YouTube, Rafael Palacios ha grabado este vídeo expresamente para que se mueva por las redes sociales, en lo que pretende ser un juicio a la Conspiración mundial del Covid19, acusando a los responsables de tantos muertos, la destrucción de las economías de países y el robo de nuestra libertad. Tenéis permiso para compartirlo por todas las redes sociales y plataformas como la propia YouTube.
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