© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Stephan Harbarth Case – President of the Federal Constitutional Court
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • April 28, 2022
On February 10, 2022, the Federal Constitutional Court (Bundesverfassungsgericht, BVG) rejected an urgent appeal against the deferral of a vaccination requirement in the health care system. In 2020, the BVG already upheld only 3 out of hundreds of lawsuits against the Corona measures. Time to look behind the scenes at the BVG: “The Harbarth case.”
✓ www.kla.tv/22372
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/22372
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.