How Ukraine Shot Down Two Highly Advanced and Rare Russian A-50 Spy Planes in a Short Time
Published Yesterday

US Military News


Mar 3, 2024


The Russian air force, already facing challenges, has suffered a series of setbacks over the past month, losing nine of its best planes, primarily to Ukrainian long-range surface-to-air missiles. The latest blow came with the destruction of another A-50, a rare Beriev A-50M/U Mainstay radar early-warning plane, in Krasnodar Krai, just east of the Sea of Azov.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KruQmwh39qg

russiawarus military newsukrainerareadvancedshot downspy planesa-50

