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The Solar industry is growing like never before.
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35 views • September 30, 2021
Winter is coming...
"Go to the ant, O sluggard; consider her ways, and be wise. Without having any chief, officer, or ruler, she prepares her bread in summer and gathers her food in harvest." -Proverbs 6:6-8
Interested in exploring a new career with more flexibility?
The Solar industry is expected to double in the next 2-3 years. Millions of American adults are out of work, or they don't have enough work, or they feel stuck in a low-paying job. If you want a better career that helps the planet and pays well, let's talk. We need Sales and Marketing reps to join our team.
Send your resume: [email protected]
http://Powur.com/michael.miller for more info
Let's talk 336. 777. 6002 ask for Michael
Send your resume: [email protected]
Powur.com/michael.miller for more info
Sign up for our two-day, in-person immersive training event that begins Monday.
This high-level mastermind group is also great for experienced solar professionals who simply want to sharpen their skills & connect with other like-minded professionals and business owners.
Learn the secrets of success from the best in the business, with solar leaders who earn six and seven-figure incomes, who have decades of experience.
Ask questions, take notes, gain new skills, and explore a variety of opportunities with the cutting-edge solar companies that will be represented at this event.
For more information send me a DM.
Or, if you want to sign up now, visit the link below and tell them Michael Miller sent you. Seats are filling up quickly
https://www.solarmastermindcon.com
BE A PIONEER
This 2-day conference is for all solar sales professionals whether you're a consultant or the CEO of the company, this conference is for you. Join solar sales experts all around the country on how they are able to get ahead.
Some of our classes will cover these topics:
Unlimited Solar Leads
Sales Strategies
Marketing Strategies
Mindset to Success
Position Yourself as The Expert
Social Media Marketing
Homeowner Credit Repair
Finance Every Project
How to Get in The Industry
Network With The Best
For more information, send me an email or call anytime.
If you want to sign up, visit the link below and tell them Michael Miller sent you. Seats are filling up fast.
https://www.solarmastermindcon.com
"Go to the ant, O sluggard; consider her ways, and be wise. Without having any chief, officer, or ruler, she prepares her bread in summer and gathers her food in harvest." -Proverbs 6:6-8
Interested in exploring a new career with more flexibility?
The Solar industry is expected to double in the next 2-3 years. Millions of American adults are out of work, or they don't have enough work, or they feel stuck in a low-paying job. If you want a better career that helps the planet and pays well, let's talk. We need Sales and Marketing reps to join our team.
Send your resume: [email protected]
http://Powur.com/michael.miller for more info
Let's talk 336. 777. 6002 ask for Michael
Send your resume: [email protected]
Powur.com/michael.miller for more info
Sign up for our two-day, in-person immersive training event that begins Monday.
This high-level mastermind group is also great for experienced solar professionals who simply want to sharpen their skills & connect with other like-minded professionals and business owners.
Learn the secrets of success from the best in the business, with solar leaders who earn six and seven-figure incomes, who have decades of experience.
Ask questions, take notes, gain new skills, and explore a variety of opportunities with the cutting-edge solar companies that will be represented at this event.
For more information send me a DM.
Or, if you want to sign up now, visit the link below and tell them Michael Miller sent you. Seats are filling up quickly
https://www.solarmastermindcon.com
BE A PIONEER
This 2-day conference is for all solar sales professionals whether you're a consultant or the CEO of the company, this conference is for you. Join solar sales experts all around the country on how they are able to get ahead.
Some of our classes will cover these topics:
Unlimited Solar Leads
Sales Strategies
Marketing Strategies
Mindset to Success
Position Yourself as The Expert
Social Media Marketing
Homeowner Credit Repair
Finance Every Project
How to Get in The Industry
Network With The Best
For more information, send me an email or call anytime.
If you want to sign up, visit the link below and tell them Michael Miller sent you. Seats are filling up fast.
https://www.solarmastermindcon.com
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