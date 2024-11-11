Decentralize TV - Dr. Leonard Coldwell discusses the mental secrets to creating the life you deserve

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To learn more, visit: https://drleonardcoldwell.com/
- Introduction and Guest Welcome (0:20)
- Dr. Caldwell's Perspective on Global Events (1:19:02)
- The Role of Satanic Agenda in Global Events (1:19:22)
- The Impact of Medical and Media Deception (1:19:43)
- The Importance of Personal Empowerment and Decentralization (1:20:02)
- The Role of Positive Energy and Mindset (1:20:20)
- The Impact of Global Events on Local Communities (1:20:34)
- The Role of Personal Actions in Global Change (1:21:55)
- The Importance of Community and Support (1:22:11)
- Final Thoughts and Closing Remarks (1:22:52)
