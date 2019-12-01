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An Easy Way to Administer Colloidal Silver to a Sick Pet
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197 views • December 01, 2019
A plastic oral syringe makes it easy to administer colloidal silver to sick pets. Here's a one-minute video demonstrating how I do it...
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com
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