Where have all Perth’s grasshoppers gone? Marvel at the camouflage of this little fellow (if he was on the grass and leaves) MVI_9079

I rarely see grasshoppers in my yard
anymore, and this bothers me. It is another class of insects that appear to me
to be in far lesser numbers than years past, although this is a subjective
observation of mine. This little fellow, when not on the blue background, was almost
impossible to spot in the yellow dried vegetation. Well done, nature!
