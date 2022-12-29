Create New Account
Where have all Perth’s grasshoppers gone? Marvel at the camouflage of this little fellow (if he was on the grass and leaves) MVI_9079
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 17 hours ago
I rarely see grasshoppers in my yard anymore, and this bothers me. It is another class of insects that appear to me to be in far lesser numbers than years past, although this is a subjective observation of mine. This little fellow, when not on the blue background, was almost impossible to spot in the yellow dried vegetation. Well done, nature!

environmentclimatecamouflageadaptiongrasshopperswestern australian flora and fauna

