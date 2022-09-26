Dr Jane Ruby Show New Treatment For The Jabbed

Dr. Jane speaks with Certified Wellness Expert Dr. Leunis van Rooyen on new approaches to treat the damage done by the C19 bioweapon shots and neurosurgeon and medico-legal expert Dr. Herman Edling on the legal implications of changing human genetic structure without consent, and the show wraps with a first peek at Dr. Zelenko’s new biography. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine
