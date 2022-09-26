Create New Account
Dr Jane Ruby Show New Treatment For The Jabbed
Tanjerea
Published 2 months ago |

Dr. Jane speaks with Certified Wellness Expert Dr. Leunis van Rooyen on new approaches to treat the damage done by the C19 bioweapon shots and neurosurgeon and medico-legal expert Dr. Herman Edling on the legal implications of changing human genetic structure without consent, and the show wraps with a first peek at Dr. Zelenko’s new biography. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine 

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabdr jane rudysteve peters

