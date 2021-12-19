BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

VITAMIN C CURES DISEASE! BUT BIG-PHARMA/DOCTORS DO NOT WANT YOU TO KNOW THIS (DR. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES)
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
424 views • December 19, 2021
Linus Pauling - Vitamin C
https://bitchute.com/video/WRpnye47jrMN/

Dr Hilary Roberts about Linus Pauling and his views on vitamin C: "Linus Pauling's claim, that he knew a cure for heart disease, cancer and infections, was greeted with ridicule. His remarkable health claims concerned the substance we know as vitamin C. Now, ten years after his death on 19th August 1994, his revolutionary ideas are finally on the way to vindication. Given his history, it should not surprise us if Pauling was right all along. He was, after all, the leading chemist of the last century and, arguably, the greatest ever American scientist. He remains the only person to have won two unshared Nobel Prizes, the first for Chemistry (1954) and the second for peace (1962). In addition to being one of the greatest scientists ever, he was a renowned humanitarian.
By the time of his death, the medical establishment had branded Pauling a quack, because he advocated the use of high doses of vitamin C to treat many diseases. Irwin Stone first introduced Pauling to vitamin C, and explained that it wasn't really a vitamin at all, but an essential substance we could no longer manufacture in our bodies. Most animals make their own vitamin C, in large amounts. In humans, the gene for this ability has mutated and no longer works properly. " ....((https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/releases/12154#1)
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationcovidgreat reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Five Compound Exercises Outlined for Full-Body Strengthening at Home

Five Compound Exercises Outlined for Full-Body Strengthening at Home

Petra Stone
Your Daily Beauty Routine Could Come With a Chemical Catch: Understanding Ensulizole

Your Daily Beauty Routine Could Come With a Chemical Catch: Understanding Ensulizole

Zoey Sky
Cutting Sweet Foods Doesn&#8217;t Curb Cravings or Improve Health, Trial Finds

Cutting Sweet Foods Doesn’t Curb Cravings or Improve Health, Trial Finds

Coco Somers
CBO report: A warmer climate could mean fewer elderly deaths

CBO report: A warmer climate could mean fewer elderly deaths

Cassie B.
USDA Announces Massive Meat Recall Affecting Beef, Pork and More

USDA Announces Massive Meat Recall Affecting Beef, Pork and More

Coco Somers
Nature May Help With Loneliness, But Social Connection May Matter More, Trial Finds

Nature May Help With Loneliness, But Social Connection May Matter More, Trial Finds

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy