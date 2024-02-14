ALGORITHMIC INSURRECTION with Dr. Robert Epstein

https://danhappel.com/dr-robert-epstein-search-engine-manipuation-effect/

Algorithms that amplified search engine manipulation effect (SEME) to advance some political candidates and marginalize others have altered election results in incalculable ways.

This subtle but effective technique to shift millions of votes from one candidate to another has compromised the integrity of the election process and “turned elections into selections” by special interests willing to do what's necessary to control the vote.

Americans are just beginning to comprehend the role of computer algorithms to control public perception and modify free will.

Follow the money is a time tested way to explain human nature, and now it also seems to define our broken election process which must be completely revamped if we are to ever again to trust the system.

Big Tech, Social Media and the Mainstream Media coalesced to define a new form of corporate fascism where government does the bidding of industry……industry with big money to contribute to the campaigns of their political lackeys, and against their ideological opponents.

