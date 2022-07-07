Journalists Targeted With IED In The Center Of Donetsk

IED explodes at the Television media center in Donetsk. Employees there say Ukrainian saboteurs placed the IED.



Patrick Lancaster is a totally crowd-funded independent journalist, not monetized on YouTube. He reports the stories that the Main Stream Media ignores. He covered the Armenia - Azerbaijan War. Patrick has been seen by over 6.5 million people. That's more than any other main stream media outlet or journalist.



His most recent project, ground coverage in the anti-government territory of the Ukraine War. Longer than any other western journalist.





His Youtube channel:





Patrick Lancaster

https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday