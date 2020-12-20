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Llegaste a mi - Entrada punteada en guitarra - Silvio Brito
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41 views • December 20, 2020
Aprende de manera sencilla a puntear la entrada del tema "Llegaste a mi" de Roberto Calderon, interpretada por Silvio Brito y los Hnos. Meriño.
Contacto: [email protected]
Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org
Pasos a seguir para mostrar aprecio a mi contenido:
1. viendo mis vídeos de principio a fin
2. dejando tu comentario;
3. dejandome saber si te gustó/disgustó;
4. y compartiéndolo con tus redes sociales.
#GuitarraVallenata #Vallenato #Valledupar #Guacharaca #Colombia
Contacto: [email protected]
Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org
Pasos a seguir para mostrar aprecio a mi contenido:
1. viendo mis vídeos de principio a fin
2. dejando tu comentario;
3. dejandome saber si te gustó/disgustó;
4. y compartiéndolo con tus redes sociales.
#GuitarraVallenata #Vallenato #Valledupar #Guacharaca #Colombia
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