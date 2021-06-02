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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 06-02
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10 views • June 02, 2021
The democrats are always accusing the republicans of being anti-American and anti- God and anti-patriotism, but it is, if you watch the democrats who always show those traits. They push for violence in the streets, put down Christians as 'bible thumping bigots, who are bad for this nation. Yet when the proof is shown that it is them who are all these things, they want nothing to do with it. One of the reasons I do these updates and my show.
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