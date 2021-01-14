BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kevin J Johnston PROVES The New STAY AT HOME Order is INVALID and A JOKE!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
287 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • January 14, 2021
If you live in the province of Ontario in Canada you probably believe that there is some new law preventing you from going outdoors, preventing you from shopping indoors and preventing you from living your life the way you see fit.

Most people believe that they can't go to the bank without a mask own during this ridiculous new order that even the police say they can't enforce.

Well, I just proved that you can go anywhere you want and any store you want and not wear a mask even during another lockdown! An order is not a law and since I do not work for the province of Ontario, and nobody there to order me around. If Doug Ford wishes me to obey his commands, he can make me an employee of the province of Ontario for $750,000 per annum paid all in advance.

Take your life back now!


DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Keywords
pandemicmayordoug fordalbertakevin j johnstoncalgarycovid19plandemicscamdemicnaheed nenshiprovince of ontario
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Social media giants face record $26 billion in privacy penalties since 2020, Meta leads at $23.7 billion

Social media giants face record $26 billion in privacy penalties since 2020, Meta leads at $23.7 billion

Willow Tohi
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
JD Vance Says U.S. Has &#8220;Decisively Won&#8221; Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

JD Vance Says U.S. Has “Decisively Won” Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

Garrison Vance
State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump&#8217;s Second Term

State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump’s Second Term

Douglas Harrington
Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Douglas Harrington
Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy