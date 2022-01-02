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COVID TEST FACILITY AUDIT: STAFF REFUSES TO PROVIDE A NEW PACKAGED SWAB FOR INDEPENDENT LAB TESTING! PART 1
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54 views • January 02, 2022
There are several reports the nasal swabs used for coronavirus testing are saturated with Ethylene Oxide which is a carcinogen. Other researchers are claiming the swabs deposit nanoparticles in or near the brain so people can be tracked and traced by the new 5g grid. Still more researchers are claiming the swabs are depositing toxic substances in the body.
I ask staff at this Covid nasal swab test center in Phoenix Arizona for just one, new packaged swab to run an independent lab test on to determine if these allegations are true and what else is in the swabs.
The test staff ignore me on the first request then decline to provide a swab for testing on the 2nd request(Part II).
It's ironic that a "health testing" facility won't allow its nasal test swabs to be independently tested.
Our tax $$ going to private contractor Embry Health and test staff with no name tags.
No transparency allowed but the government and big corporations want you to swab test regularly to keep your jobs or maybe for more nefarious reasons not about your health.
Note: I wanted to ask if I could get some free vitamin C, D and Zinc which is proven to work against coronavirus but apparently they only give out the "free" mystery nasal swabs and big pharma jabs for your "health"
I ask staff at this Covid nasal swab test center in Phoenix Arizona for just one, new packaged swab to run an independent lab test on to determine if these allegations are true and what else is in the swabs.
The test staff ignore me on the first request then decline to provide a swab for testing on the 2nd request(Part II).
It's ironic that a "health testing" facility won't allow its nasal test swabs to be independently tested.
Our tax $$ going to private contractor Embry Health and test staff with no name tags.
No transparency allowed but the government and big corporations want you to swab test regularly to keep your jobs or maybe for more nefarious reasons not about your health.
Note: I wanted to ask if I could get some free vitamin C, D and Zinc which is proven to work against coronavirus but apparently they only give out the "free" mystery nasal swabs and big pharma jabs for your "health"
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