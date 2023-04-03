Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3035b - If The Criminals Control It All, What Must Be Done? There Is Only One Way, Equal Justice
103 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3035b - April 2, 2023

If The Criminals Control It All, What Must Be Done? There Is Only One Way, Equal Justice


 The [DS] has nothing with Trump, the indictment is for show and to make his base angry this will not work. The criminal syndicate and infiltrated almost every part of our country. The only way forward is to allow the [DS] to continue to commit the crimes. The patriots always knew we needed to go out of the system if we were going to bring down the [DS]. The setup is almost complete, everything they are doing to Trump will be done to them, Nothing can stop this. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 73% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket