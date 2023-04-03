X22 REPORT Ep. 3035b - If The Criminals Control It All, What Must Be Done? There Is Only One Way, Equal Justice

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3035b - April 2, 2023
If The Criminals Control It All, What Must Be Done? There Is Only One Way, Equal Justice
The [DS] has nothing with Trump, the indictment is for show and to make his base angry this will not work. The criminal syndicate and infiltrated almost every part of our country. The only way forward is to allow the [DS] to continue to commit the crimes. The patriots always knew we needed to go out of the system if we were going to bring down the [DS]. The setup is almost complete, everything they are doing to Trump will be done to them, Nothing can stop this.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
