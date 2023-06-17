[Dec 30, 2015] TFR - 57 - Revolutionary Radio with Andy Hoy: Rethinking Israel's Tabernacle

In this episode, I spoke with a researcher named Andrew Hoy, who has taken a radical new view of the shape and nature of Israel’s Tabernacle in the wilderness. If he is correct, could this new concept be a proof of something I’ve been looking into for months now? I’ll let you decide.

website: www.project314.org





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy