If she hadn't met us, she'd probably have died in a rotting warehouse without anyone knowing

Pitiful Animal





August 10, 2023





This unlucky puppy was found by me in a rotting barn.

Her name was Gina, her skin was very inflamed and had a strong odor.

The sores had overgrown.

She was very helpful and I certainly wouldn't have left her at that moment.

If I hadn't met her, her life would have been very difficult.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgyVqujHzxE