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FOREIGN CREW ADDING MORE RADIATION EMITTERS TO 5G TOWER AT PHOENIX HIGH SCHOOL. PART II.
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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271 views • January 05, 2022
Location: Thunderbird High School parking lot.
1750 Thunderbird Ave(about 1 block East of 19th Ave).
Phoenix AZ

Contractor: Worker claimed he worked for "Spectrum"

There were no identifying logos on their work vehicles.

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TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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