I’M SCARED MAKING THIS PUBLIC

“The privacy and dignity of our citizens is being whittled away by sometimes imperceptible steps. Taken individually, each step may be of little consequence. But when viewed as a whole, there begins to emerge a society quite unlike any we have seen—a society in which government may intrude into the secret regions of man’s life at will.”—Justice William O. Douglas

Virtual Home Invasions: We’re Not Safe from Government Peeping Toms:

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/virtual_home_invasions_were_not_safe_from_government_peeping_toms

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Wdf3jCIFyQ

Everything Inside Me





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net



https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



