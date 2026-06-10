Matt Le Tissier REVEALS What Made Him Question EVERYTHING

Matt Le Tissier opens up about the moment he says everything changed for him during COVID.

In this clip, Matt discusses the footage, media coverage and public reaction that made him start asking deeper questions. He also reflects on the backlash he faced after speaking publicly, how it affected his family, and why he believes more people began questioning mainstream narratives during that period.

This is a powerful conversation about trust, media, public opinion and what happens when a well-known sporting figure refuses to stay silent.

Watch the full episode for more from Matt Le Tissier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9JTGZa9t6k

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