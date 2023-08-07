Create New Account
Medical Lab Technician Anecdote 'Clot Cleaners'
Here's an anectode from medical lab technicians about clots. They now have designated 'clot leaners' in medical labs to prep blood samples to hide the epidemic of clotting in blood samples.

vaccinationfraudcovidblood clotblood sampleslab technicianclot cleaners

