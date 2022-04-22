© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine turning into next Syria
Follow
2
Share
Report
63 views • April 22, 2022
RT.
The White House is claiming that Biden does not plan to send American troops to Ukraine to ‘fight a war with Russia,’ as it is ‘not within U.S. interests.’ But Washington intends to continue to provide Ukraine with military aid, despite Moscow’s warnings against this.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11k1jn-ukraine-turning-into-next-syria.html
The White House is claiming that Biden does not plan to send American troops to Ukraine to ‘fight a war with Russia,’ as it is ‘not within U.S. interests.’ But Washington intends to continue to provide Ukraine with military aid, despite Moscow’s warnings against this.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11k1jn-ukraine-turning-into-next-syria.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.