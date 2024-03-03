NWO: The US’ CIA (Catholic Intelligence Agency) admits to instigating war with Russia

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The United States, the second beast or the beast that rises out of the earth in Revelation 13:11-16, wants to instigate war with Russia. Most of us are aware of the horrible experiments and events undertaken by the CIA is creating instability in other countries.

The CIA has had so many Roman Catholic directors since the 1970s — William Casey, Leon Panetta, Michael Hayden, and John Brennan — that today it is sometimes called the “Catholic Intelligence Agency.”



With a US Roman Catholic President, we can see how the Vatican runs the CIA with Roman Catholics running the CIA. By looking at the history of the Roman Catholic church, it had crusades and inquisitions mass murdering over 100 million people mostly Christians during the dark and middle ages. And the mass murdering ways of the Roman Catholic church continues with the CIA in the United States.



