NWO: The US’ CIA (Catholic Intelligence Agency) admits to instigating war with Russia

FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Greg Reese
The United States, the second beast or the beast that rises out of the earth in Revelation 13:11-16, wants to instigate war with Russia. Most of us are aware of the horrible experiments and events undertaken by the CIA is creating instability in other countries.
The
CIA has had so many Roman Catholic
directors since the 1970s —
William Casey, Leon Panetta, Michael Hayden, and John Brennan —
that today it is sometimes called the “Catholic Intelligence
Agency.”
With
a US Roman Catholic President, we can see how the Vatican runs the
CIA with Roman Catholics running the CIA. By looking at the history
of the Roman Catholic church, it had crusades and inquisitions mass
murdering over 100 million people mostly Christians during the dark
and middle ages. And the mass murdering ways of the Roman Catholic
church continues with the CIA in the United States.
Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]
