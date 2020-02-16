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Studied Nuclear War for 35 Years - Threat is Still Real
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40 views • February 16, 2020
My only grip is, he mentioned the term "assault rifle" associating the speed of a bullet with a meteor. As if it's the type of rifle, and not the amount of power and weight of the lead that determines speed. He knows little about firearms, hence the propagandist term "assault rifle". Population in 2025 at link. http://www.deagel.com/country/
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