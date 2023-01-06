How to brush your teeth - fight tooth decay

ProDentim is unlike anything you’ve ever tried or experienced in your life before.

It’s the only product in the world with a unique blend of 3.5 billion probiotics and nutrients, specially designed to repopulate your mouth with good bacteria.



Learn more : https://tinyurl.com/2tmpahnn

This is by far our most original and well endorsed dental product we’ve created so far!



It comes in the form of a melting probiotic candy that targets the mouth flora or “the microbiome”. The microbiome is an ever growing trend when it comes to dental health and will soon become an obsession.

For more information : https://tinyurl.com/2tmpahnn



Twist! This product also addresses: the respiratory tract and allergies, digestive problems and weight loss.

