© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silvano Trotta - Bill Gates - L'extracteur - Et autres
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • May 30, 2020
Import YT 9 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0qRLgiiO6g
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Les Fake News, les désinformateurs, Bill Gates, même combat !
Sources :
https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2020/05/06/cuomo-questions-why-school-buildings-still-exist-says-new-york-will-work-with-bill-gates-reimagine-education/
https://www.dna.fr/sante/2020/05/09/un-ex-collaborateur-de-veran-a-tente-de-toucher-une-commission-sur-des-masques-ffp2
https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2020/05/no-technology-can-replace-schools-cny-teachers-parents-react-to-cuomo.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzFP4yzZzII
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/05/kennedy-heres-why-bill-gates-wants-indemnity-for-vaccines-are-you-willing-to-take-the-risk/
https://fr.theepochtimes.com/ni-quarantaine-ni-tracage-a-roissy-des-passagers-deconcertes-et-inquiets-1360221.html?
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Les Fake News, les désinformateurs, Bill Gates, même combat !
Sources :
https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2020/05/06/cuomo-questions-why-school-buildings-still-exist-says-new-york-will-work-with-bill-gates-reimagine-education/
https://www.dna.fr/sante/2020/05/09/un-ex-collaborateur-de-veran-a-tente-de-toucher-une-commission-sur-des-masques-ffp2
https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2020/05/no-technology-can-replace-schools-cny-teachers-parents-react-to-cuomo.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzFP4yzZzII
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/05/kennedy-heres-why-bill-gates-wants-indemnity-for-vaccines-are-you-willing-to-take-the-risk/
https://fr.theepochtimes.com/ni-quarantaine-ni-tracage-a-roissy-des-passagers-deconcertes-et-inquiets-1360221.html?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.